The benefits

© CNIPT-D.Chenot

Potatoes originated in the Andes in Peru, and first arrived in Europe in 1570. Irish peasants were among the first to grow potatoes en masse because they were cheap, nutritious and easy to grow on small plots of land. Since then, the potato has become a staple of main courses everywhere. Potatoes were especially important during the Second World War, when good, nutritious home-grown food was essential.



Not only are potatoes very tasty and low in fat, they're also bursting with goodness - just have a look at their nutritional information ...









