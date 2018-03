The potato diet

We often skip our spuds because we think they're bad for us. Stop!! There's nothing better than potatoes for filling you up and stopping you snacking on calorific foods in between meals.



When you know how to adapt and incorporate potatoes into your diet, potatoes become your secret weapon in the battle of the bulge! Top nutritionist Dr Cohen allowed us a sneak peek at his special potato diet. See his weekly meal plan and recipes to help you lose up to 4kg in a month.