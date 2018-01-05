>
>
Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss
Article in images



They're rich in vitamins and minerals

 
They're rich in vitamins and minerals

Like all vegetables, spuds are bursting with essential vitamins and minerals:

B Vitamins, epseicllay Vitamin B1, which plays an essential role in the nervous system and in the conversion of carbohydrates into energy. Potatoes also contain Vitamins B2, B3 and B6.

Vitamin C. Potatoes are one of the best veggies for Vitamin C, a supervitamin which is absolutely essential for keeping your body working properly, especially in winter when tiredness, colds and miserable weather can all play havoc with our health and energy levels.

Iron. Potatoes contain 0.80 mg iron per 100g. Iron is really important for keeping anaemia at bay.

Potassium. Potatoes contain 410 mg potassium per 100g, which makes them a good diuretic, ie they help your body fight the effects of sodium (salt).

Magnesium. Did you know potatoes de-stress and de-fatigue? They're an excellent source of magnesium.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/01/2007
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe longest celebrity relationships
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         