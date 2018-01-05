They're rich in vitamins and minerals Like all vegetables, spuds are bursting with essential vitamins and minerals:



B Vitamins, epseicllay Vitamin B1, which plays an essential role in the nervous system and in the conversion of carbohydrates into energy. Potatoes also contain Vitamins B2, B3 and B6.



Vitamin C. Potatoes are one of the best veggies for Vitamin C, a supervitamin which is absolutely essential for keeping your body working properly, especially in winter when tiredness, colds and miserable weather can all play havoc with our health and energy levels.



Iron. Potatoes contain 0.80 mg iron per 100g. Iron is really important for keeping anaemia at bay.



Potassium. Potatoes contain 410 mg potassium per 100g, which makes them a good diuretic, ie they help your body fight the effects of sodium (salt).



Magnesium. Did you know potatoes de-stress and de-fatigue? They're an excellent source of magnesium.









