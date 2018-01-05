You can do anything with them

© CNIPT-Y Bagros

Unlike those raw carrots we talked about earlier, potatoes can be exciting: you can cook them in loads of different ways and you'll never get bored of them. This is why potatoes are so important to our diet and why we eat an average 30kilos of them each a year.



To give you an example, here is the breakdown of where potatoes are used in cooking:

47% in soups

39% steamed or boiled

27% sautéed

23% in pre-prepared foods such as chips

21% in mash

12% in dishes such as bakes and casseroles



According to % of housewifes who cook at least one meal a day. Source: Omniface Sofres 2006/CNIPT





































