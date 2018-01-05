You can do anything with them

© CNIPT-Y Bagros
Unlike those raw carrots we talked about earlier, potatoes can be exciting: you can cook them in loads of different ways and you'll never get bored of them. This is why potatoes are so important to our diet and why we eat an average 30kilos of them each a year.
To give you an example, here is the breakdown of where potatoes are used in cooking:
47% in soups
39% steamed or boiled
27% sautéed
23% in pre-prepared foods such as chips
21% in mash
12% in dishes such as bakes and casseroles
According to % of housewifes who cook at least one meal a day. Source: Omniface Sofres 2006/CNIPT