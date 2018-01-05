>
>
Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss
Article in images



You can do anything with them

 
You can do anything with them
© CNIPT-Y Bagros

Unlike those raw carrots we talked about earlier, potatoes can be exciting: you can cook them in loads of different ways and you'll never get bored of them. This is why potatoes are so important to our diet and why we eat an average 30kilos of them each a year.

To give you an example, here is the breakdown of where potatoes are used in cooking:
47% in soups
39% steamed or boiled
27% sautéed
23% in pre-prepared foods such as chips
21% in mash
12% in dishes such as bakes and casseroles

According to % of housewifes who cook at least one meal a day. Source: Omniface Sofres 2006/CNIPT


















  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/01/2007
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         