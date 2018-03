The best way of cooking potatoes is steaming or boiling them in their skin for 20-25 minutes. This way, they keep all their nutrients and their energy value doesn't change (85cal/100g cooked). Enjoy them on their own or in a potato salad with a bit of light sauce.



Puréed or diced in soups, potatoes give texture and creaminess to soups. Soup containing a source of protein such as ham or egg, thickened with potato, makes a full and healthy meal.