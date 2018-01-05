OK

Baked in the oven, potatoes are cooked for longer, and this increases their glycaemic index, which means that their sugars are more rapidly absorbed into the body and risk being stored as fat.



Mash can also be a calorific way of cooking potatoes if you add butter and cream. Cut out the fats, use skimmed milk and plenty of flavouring instead (nutmeg is delicious in mash) and it's much better for you - you can indulge without feeling too guilty!



Sautéed potatoes also equal quick absorption of sugar into the bloodsteam...to say nothing of the fat they're cooked in (130 kcal/100g). Avoid them if you can.





