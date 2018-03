© CNIPT-Y Bagros



Just in case, any form of chips, crisps or roast potatoes are a no-no for dieters!

Not only are their sugars absorbed really quickly into the bloodstream, but the fat they're cooked in multiplies the number of calories they contain!



100g of chips equals a whopping 274 kcal and 100g of crisps an even more whopping 550 kcal. Don't go there!