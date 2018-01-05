>
>
Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss
Article in images



The basic idea

 
The basic idea
© Flammarion

A gentle, 'comfort' diet (1 400 cal/day) which will see you lose between 4 and 5 kilos in the first month, and then depending on how you stick to it and how you react to it, between 3 and 4 kilos a month after that. The diet is based on variety and balance.

Stick to the recommended portion sizes (125g for meat, 175g for fish, 125g for yoghurts, 25g for cheese, 150g for fruit) and the ingredients, and just divide among the number of people you're cooking for.

Limit salad dressing and sauces to 1/2 a tablespoon max.
Drink as much calorie-free drinks as you like. Drinking lots will suppress your appetite too.
Use spices, herbs, flavourings etc as much as you want, to give extra colour and taste to your meals.





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/01/2007
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         