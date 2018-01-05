Your weekly diet plan

Monday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 slice of bread, 1 tsp honey, 1 0% fat yoghurt

Lunch: 1 beetroot and green leaf salad, 10 big prawns, 1 0% fat fruit yoghurt

1 apple

Dinner: Potato and carpaccio salad,

1 mango



Tuesday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 piece of toast,

1 glass of skimmed milk, 1 piece of fruit

Lunch: 1 grated carrot salad, 100g chicken, grilled aubergines, 1 skimmed strawberry milkshake

Dinner: Potato salad with artichokes, lemon and feta, 1 pear



Wednesday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar , 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 1 piece of toast with Nutella

Lunch: Leeks in vinaigrette, steamed cod, salad, 1 orange

Dinner: Potato charlotte with salad, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 2 plums



Thursday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 6 tbsp Special K or similar, 1 kiwi fruit

Lunch: 1 lettuce, 1 omelette made with 3 eggs, 1 serving or brocolli, half a grapefruit

Dinner: Potatoes with scallops, 2 scoops sorbet or 1 chocolate mousse



Friday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 piece toast, 1 tsp jam, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 1 pressed orange juice

Lunch: Half an avocado, 1 fillet of salmon, steamed courgettes, 1 0% fat yoghurt

Dinner: Potatoes with ham and mushrooms, 1 apple



Saturday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 4 crackers, 25g cheese

Lunch: 1 soy salad, 1 slice of ham with no rind or fat, 1 plate of sautéed chinese vegetables, 1 serving of grapes

Dinner: Potato rostis with haddock, fruits of the forest



Sunday

Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl 0% fat natural yoghurt, 1 boiled egg, 1 slice of wholemeal bread (30g)

Lunch: 1 minced steak (100g), plate of steamed vegetables, fruits of the forest

Dinner: Tartare mash, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 1 apple







