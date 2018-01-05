>
>
Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss
Your weekly diet plan
© CNIPT-Y Bagros

Monday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 slice of bread, 1 tsp honey, 1 0% fat yoghurt
Lunch: 1 beetroot and green leaf salad, 10 big prawns, 1 0% fat fruit yoghurt
1 apple
Dinner: Potato and carpaccio salad,
1 mango

Tuesday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 piece of toast,
1 glass of skimmed milk, 1 piece of fruit
Lunch: 1 grated carrot salad, 100g chicken, grilled aubergines, 1 skimmed strawberry milkshake
Dinner: Potato salad with artichokes, lemon and feta, 1 pear

Wednesday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar , 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 1 piece of toast with Nutella
Lunch: Leeks in vinaigrette, steamed cod, salad, 1 orange
Dinner: Potato charlotte with salad, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 2 plums

Thursday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 6 tbsp Special K or similar, 1 kiwi fruit
Lunch: 1 lettuce, 1 omelette made with 3 eggs, 1 serving or brocolli, half a grapefruit
Dinner: Potatoes with scallops, 2 scoops sorbet or 1 chocolate mousse

Friday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 piece toast, 1 tsp jam, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 1 pressed orange juice
Lunch: Half an avocado, 1 fillet of salmon, steamed courgettes, 1 0% fat yoghurt
Dinner: Potatoes with ham and mushrooms, 1 apple

Saturday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl of skimmed milk, 4 crackers, 25g cheese
Lunch: 1 soy salad, 1 slice of ham with no rind or fat, 1 plate of sautéed chinese vegetables, 1 serving of grapes
Dinner: Potato rostis with haddock, fruits of the forest

Sunday
Breakfast: Hot drink, no sugar, 1 bowl 0% fat natural yoghurt, 1 boiled egg, 1 slice of wholemeal bread (30g)
Lunch: 1 minced steak (100g), plate of steamed vegetables, fruits of the forest
Dinner: Tartare mash, 1 0% fat yoghurt, 1 apple




  
  
