>
>




Do they work?

 
Do they work?

Dr Cohen: They give you the same sugary taste that we all crave naturally but they don't contain as many calories as carbohydrates. They are mainly used industrially to improve the taste of foods without making them too calorific. They can also be used at home in cooking, depending on the type of sweetener. Aspartame isn't very heat-resistant and can't be used in cooking, but can be an excellent sweetener for dishes that have already been cooked or prepared. Acesulfame is heat-resistant and can be used to make cakes and sweet foods.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Perfect baby names for FebruaryMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         