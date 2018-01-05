Banana blinis



Serves 6

Preparation 30 min, cooking time 30 min, setting time 30 min

205 Kcal/portion



Ingredients

2 eggs

100g flour

1/4 litre semi-skimmed milk

40g light butter

6 tbsp Canderel

60g raisins

2 bananas

3 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp yeast

juice of 1 orange

grated zest of a lemon

1 pinch salt



Method

To make the pastry, mix the flour, yeast, egg yolks, (keep the whites separate), one mashed banana, 3 tbsp lemon juice, the raisins, 4 tbsp Canderel and the salt, and add the milk gradually until you get a firm mixture. Leave to cool for half an hour. Whip the eggs until firm and add to the pastry very gently. Separate into cakes and cook in a little butter in a non-stick pan (add a tbsp of butter to each blini before cooking).

-Cut the other banana into slices and sautée in 20g butter. Glaze the pan with the orange juice and add the lemon zest. Reduce until you get a syrupy mixture, then add the rest of the Canderel and a teaspoon of lemon juice.

-Lay the slices of banana onto the blinis and drizzle with orange sauce.







































