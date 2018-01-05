Banana blinis

© canderel
Serves 6
Preparation 30 min, cooking time 30 min, setting time 30 min
205 Kcal/portion
Ingredients
2 eggs
100g flour
1/4 litre semi-skimmed milk
40g light butter
6 tbsp Canderel
60g raisins
2 bananas
3 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp yeast
juice of 1 orange
grated zest of a lemon
1 pinch salt
Method
To make the pastry, mix the flour, yeast, egg yolks, (keep the whites separate), one mashed banana, 3 tbsp lemon juice, the raisins, 4 tbsp Canderel and the salt, and add the milk gradually until you get a firm mixture. Leave to cool for half an hour. Whip the eggs until firm and add to the pastry very gently. Separate into cakes and cook in a little butter in a non-stick pan (add a tbsp of butter to each blini before cooking).
-Cut the other banana into slices and sautée in 20g butter. Glaze the pan with the orange juice and add the lemon zest. Reduce until you get a syrupy mixture, then add the rest of the Canderel and a teaspoon of lemon juice.
-Lay the slices of banana onto the blinis and drizzle with orange sauce.