

© canderel



Serves 6

Ppreparation 30 min, cooking time 20 min

163 Kcal/portion



Ingredients

1 pineapple

50g flour

25g chopped green walnuts

60g light butter

5 tbsp Canderel

juice and zest of 1 orange

1 vanilla pod

1 pinch salt



Method

-Preheat overn to 210°C (th.7). To make the breadcrumbs, mix the flour, salt, 40g butter, 4 tbsp Canderel and the nuts and make a rough mixture. Place on a non-stick tray and bake for 15 minutes.

-Cut the pineapple into quarters and arrange on wooden skewers. In a non-stick pan, heat the rest of the butter. Cut the vanilla pod in two lengthways and scrape out the middle of one half with a knife (set other aside to use for garnishing). Put half the vanilla in the pan and cook the skewers for 10min on a moderate heat, turning regularly to caramelise lightly. Grate the orange zest and press the orange for juice. Remove the pineapple from the heat and glaze the pan with the orange juice. Add the zest, the rest of the Canderel and reduce until it thickens. Drizzle the skewers with juice, roll in the breadcrumbs and garnish with the rest of the vanilla to serve.































