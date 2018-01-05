Mini apricot tarts



Serves 8

Ppreparation 30 min, cooking time 20 min

193 Kcal/portion



Ingredients

2 eggs

30g flour

120g light butter

7 tbsp Canderel

50ml chocolate milk

100g powdered almonds

4 big apricots, de-stoned

1 tbsp almonds

1 pinch salt

100ml semi-skimmed milk



Preparation

-Preheat the oven to 210 °C (th.7). Mix the eggs with the powdered almonds, 6tbsp Canderel, salt and flour, then add the milk, chocolate milk and 100g melted butter.

-Brown the apricot halves in 20g butter for 2-3 minutes, remove from the heat and add the rest of the Canderel. Arrange the pastry in a cup baking tray (a Yorkshire pudding tray for example), place an apricot half on each and sprinkle with almonds.

-Cook at 210°C for 20 minutes. Serve lukewarm.





























