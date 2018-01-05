>
>





Mini apricot tarts

 
© Canderel

Serves 8
Ppreparation 30 min, cooking time 20 min
193 Kcal/portion

Ingredients
2 eggs
30g flour
120g light butter
7 tbsp Canderel
50ml chocolate milk
100g powdered almonds
4 big apricots, de-stoned
1 tbsp almonds
1 pinch salt
100ml semi-skimmed milk

Preparation
-Preheat the oven to 210 °C (th.7). Mix the eggs with the powdered almonds, 6tbsp Canderel, salt and flour, then add the milk, chocolate milk and 100g melted butter.
-Brown the apricot halves in 20g butter for 2-3 minutes, remove from the heat and add the rest of the Canderel. Arrange the pastry in a cup baking tray (a Yorkshire pudding tray for example), place an apricot half on each and sprinkle with almonds.
-Cook at 210°C for 20 minutes. Serve lukewarm.

















  
  
