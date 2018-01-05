All about Canderel What is Canderel?

It's a mixture of 3 key indredients in very small quantities: aspartame, potassium acesulfame and flavouring. It's a unique recipe that gives a similar taste and texture to sugar but with a reduced calorie content: 1 tsp (0.5g) contains 2 Kcal. The same amount of sugar (5g) contains 20 kcal.



Is is safe?

Canderel is one of the most tested of food additives and aspartame has been declared safe for consumption. More than 90 studies carried out over more than 15 years have shown potassium acesulfame to be harmless. According to the health guidelines, an adult weighing 60kg can safely eat up to 110 tsp of Canderel a day (NOT recommended!!).



Can you use it in cooking?

Canderel underwent a makeover in 2003 and it can now be used in cooking, even at temperatures over 200°C. It can really reduce your calorie intake (by 41% in cake, for example).













