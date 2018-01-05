All about Splenda What is Splenda®?

Splenda contains sucralose, a new 'intense' sweetener based on saccharose but which is 600 times more sugary than saccharose and lower in calories. It has a very similar taste and similar properties to sugar and has no back-taste. It contains just 2 kcal and 0.5g carbohydrates per teaspoon, which is ten times less than the same amount of sugar contains.



Is it safe?

Since it was discovered, around 100 studies have been carried out in around 20 years and all have confirmed that sucralose is harmless. It has been approved for consumption in over 80 countries.



Can you use it in cooking?

Yes. It's very stable and retains all its properties when cooked.















