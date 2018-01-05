>
>





All about Splenda

 
All about Splenda

What is Splenda®?
Splenda contains sucralose, a new 'intense' sweetener based on saccharose but which is 600 times more sugary than saccharose and lower in calories. It has a very similar taste and similar properties to sugar and has no back-taste. It contains just 2 kcal and 0.5g carbohydrates per teaspoon, which is ten times less than the same amount of sugar contains.

Is it safe? 
Since it was discovered, around 100 studies have been carried out in around 20 years and all have confirmed that sucralose is harmless. It has been approved for consumption in over 80 countries.

Can you use it in cooking?
Yes. It's very stable and retains all its properties when cooked.







  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeJennifer Aniston's dating history
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         