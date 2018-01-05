>
>





Chocolate creams

 
Chocolate creams
© Splenda

Serves 6
Preparation 15 min, cooking time 15 min, refrigeration 2h
240 Kcal/100g

Ingredients
200 ml full cream milk
200ml light liquid cream (5% fat)
4 egg yolks
1 flat tbsp powdered Splenda®
150g dark cooking chocolate

Method
Boil the milk and cream in a pan and mix in the egg whites bit by bit. Cook on a high heat, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes until it starts to thicken, add the broken-up chocolate and continue stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the Splenda®. Mix and whip into a light cream. Pour into glasses or dishes and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.












  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         