Chocolate creams

Serves 6

Preparation 15 min, cooking time 15 min, refrigeration 2h

240 Kcal/100g



Ingredients

200 ml full cream milk

200ml light liquid cream (5% fat)

4 egg yolks

1 flat tbsp powdered Splenda®

150g dark cooking chocolate



Method

Boil the milk and cream in a pan and mix in the egg whites bit by bit. Cook on a high heat, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes until it starts to thicken, add the broken-up chocolate and continue stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the Splenda®. Mix and whip into a light cream. Pour into glasses or dishes and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.



















