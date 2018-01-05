Chocolate creams

© Splenda
Serves 6
Preparation 15 min, cooking time 15 min, refrigeration 2h
240 Kcal/100g
Ingredients
200 ml full cream milk
200ml light liquid cream (5% fat)
4 egg yolks
1 flat tbsp powdered Splenda®
150g dark cooking chocolate
Method
Boil the milk and cream in a pan and mix in the egg whites bit by bit. Cook on a high heat, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes until it starts to thicken, add the broken-up chocolate and continue stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the Splenda®. Mix and whip into a light cream. Pour into glasses or dishes and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.