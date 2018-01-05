Berry tiramisu



Serves 6

Preparation 20 min, refrigeration 40 min

177 Kcal/100 g



Ingredients

12 finger/digestive biscuits

2 heaped tbsp powdered Splenda®

3 eggs

250g mascarpone

250g raspberries

250g strawberries, chopped in half



Method

Crush the biscuits with a spoon and set aside. Mix the powdered Splenda®, egg yolks and mascarpone together. Whip the egg whites until very firm and mix with the yolk mixture delicately. In each glass, arrange a layer of biscuits, a layer of fruit and a layer of the mascarpone mixture. Cling-film and refrigerate for 40 minutes. Serve chilled.























