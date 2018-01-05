>
Berry tiramisu

 
Berry tiramisu
Serves 6
Preparation 20 min, refrigeration 40 min
177 Kcal/100 g

Ingredients
12 finger/digestive biscuits
2 heaped tbsp powdered Splenda®
3 eggs
250g mascarpone
250g raspberries
250g strawberries, chopped in half

Method
Crush the biscuits with a spoon and set aside. Mix the powdered Splenda®, egg yolks and mascarpone together. Whip the egg whites until very firm and mix with the yolk mixture delicately. In each glass, arrange a layer of biscuits, a layer of fruit and a layer of the mascarpone mixture. Cling-film and refrigerate for 40 minutes. Serve chilled.














  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2009
