Berry crumble

 
Berry crumble
Serves 6
Preparation 20 min, cooking time 30 min
93 kcal/100g

Ingredients
2kg frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, redcurrants, fruits of the forest)
100g flour
60g light butter, cut into slices
4 heaped tbsp powdered Splenda®
80g silvered almonds
1 tbsp powdered cinnamon
1 knob margarine

Preparation
Preheat oven to 180°C (th.6). Defrost the berries in a sieve 3 hours in advance and drain well. Mix the flour, Splenda®, almond powder and cinammon in a bowl. Add the butter and work with your fingertips until you get crumbs. Grease an oven dish with margarine and put the fruit in the bottom. Add the crumble and bake for 30 minutes. Serve lukewarm, still in the dish.
















  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2009
