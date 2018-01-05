>
Quick mango jam

   
Quick mango jam
Makes 8 - 10 mini pots. Preparation 15 min, waiting time 20 min. Refrigerate for 2 weeks.

Ingredients
5 sheets gelatine
2 mangoes (around 500g)
6 heaped tbsp Splenda®
1 tbsp chopped silvered almonds
1/2 tsp bitter almond essence

Method
Soak the gelatine leaves in a bowl of cold water. Peel the mangoes, chop roughly and place in a large bowl. Add the Splenda® and leave for 15 min. Dry the gelatine and add to 100ml boiling water, and add mixture to the mangoes. Mix for around 3min, add the almonds and essence and set aside for 5 min. Mix for another minute. Pour into clean pots, making sure you leave a gap of 1cm at the top of the pot. Close tight and decorate with ribbons to give as gifts.









  
 
