- The Okinawa way: secrets of the world's healthiest people

Longevity is one thing; being happy and healthy enough to enjoy it is another. The people of Okinawa Island off the coast of Japan have both: the longest life expectancy on the planet and the keys to staying happy, healthy and active well into old age...and beyond.



At the time of life when all their Western peers can hope for is a comfortable nursing home, the Okinawa still lead active, healthy lives, and with 15% of the world's supercentenarians, they must be doing something right...



We bring you the secrets of these incredible age-defying people: zen living, combined with an active lifestyle and a healthy diet, plus more on why the Okinawa live longer according to our expert, and how to incorporate Okinawa into your lifestyle.



For more information: The Okinawa Way: How to Improve Your Health and Longevity Dramatically (Willcox, Willcox & Suzuki, available from Amazon)





