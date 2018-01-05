- The Okinawa way: secrets of the world's healthiest people

|
At the time of life when all their Western peers can hope for is a comfortable nursing home, the Okinawa still lead active, healthy lives, and with 15% of the world's supercentenarians, they must be doing something right...
We bring you the secrets of these incredible age-defying people: zen living, combined with an active lifestyle and a healthy diet, plus more on why the Okinawa live longer according to our expert, and how to incorporate Okinawa into your lifestyle.
For more information: The Okinawa Way: How to Improve Your Health and Longevity Dramatically (Willcox, Willcox & Suzuki, available from Amazon)
