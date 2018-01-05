The keys to longevity We asked expert nutritionist Dr Curtay why he thinkgs the Okinawa way is so effective.



"The Okinawa way works for several reasons. Firstly, the people have an extremely varied, light and healthy diet. 78% of what they eat comes from plants, and their food is very rich in protective elements such as antioxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium and phyto-oestrogens.



They also have a totally different attitude towards their food than we do. We often eat too much, or we comfort-eat because of stress, whereas they see food totally differently - how it tastes, how it's presented and the effects it has. They leave the table feeling light and refreshed instead of stuffed and heavy.



The Okinawa are dynamic, happy individuals who have a very positive perception of the world and life in general, an active social life, excellent resistance to stress, a great sense of humour and lots of creativity. This also has a positive effect on their health."





