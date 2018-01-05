- A better way of living

>
>

Dr Curtay: "The basics of the Okinawa way can easily be adapted for Western society. It's a healthier way to live, and it can be adapted to your lifestyle and diet any way you choose.

For example, it can be combined really well with parts of the Mediterranean or Cretan diet, but any diet, lifestyle choice and exercise pattern can fit into the Okinawa way. It's each to their own as far as which parts you adopt, depending on your personality, lifestyle, health needs and motivation, but everyone can benefit from the secrets of the Okinawa for a healthier, happier life now and in years to come."




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
13/08/2008
