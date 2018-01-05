Dairy products They're good for you in moderation and we need them in our diet, but the Okinawa tend not to eat much dairy produce and it's not recommended you go overboard. Cow's milk is a great source of calcium, but it contains too much phosphorus, saturated fat, trans fats (which are neither necessary to our diet nor beneficial to health) and lactose, which can cause digestive and cataract problems. Certain dairy products are also extremely high in calories (cheese, butter and cream).



To get enough calcium in your diet, replace milk with calcium-rich mineral water or nourishing soy milk, and eat tofu, whole sardines, almonds, nuts, dried figs, olives, spinach, leeks, cabbage, brocolli and fresh or dried herbs such as basil, marjoram, thyme and sage.



The best dairy product by a long way is bio yoghurt containing bifidus and lactobacillus. The best types of cheese to go for are dry ones such as parmesan, emmental and beaufort. For a treat, a wee slice of cheese and a drop of red wine now and then will do no harm!





