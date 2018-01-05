>
>

Dairy products

 

- Dairy products
They're good for you in moderation and we need them in our diet, but the Okinawa tend not to eat much dairy produce and it's not recommended you go overboard. Cow's milk is a great source of calcium, but it contains too much phosphorus, saturated fat, trans fats (which are neither necessary to our diet nor beneficial to health) and lactose, which can cause digestive and cataract problems. Certain dairy products are also extremely high in calories (cheese, butter and cream).

To get enough calcium in your diet, replace milk with calcium-rich mineral water or nourishing soy milk, and eat tofu, whole sardines, almonds, nuts, dried figs, olives, spinach, leeks, cabbage, brocolli and fresh or dried herbs such as basil, marjoram, thyme and sage.

The best dairy product by a long way is bio yoghurt containing bifidus and lactobacillus. The best types of cheese to go for are dry ones such as parmesan, emmental and beaufort. For a treat, a wee slice of cheese and a drop of red wine now and then will do no harm!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! 'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         