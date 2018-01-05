>
>

Fish and seafood

 
Fish and seafood

Fish and seafood make up an important part of the Okinawa diet. They're far richer in iron than meat, they're powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, and they're also much lower in saturated fat and cholesterol. They also contain Omega 3 fats, magnesium, taurine and iodine, which help prevent fatigue, stress and nervous problems.

Ideally, eat fish at least once a day - raw, marinated, steamed or poached - and at least three portions of oily fish per week (sardines, herring, mackerel, anchovy, salmon, trout, etc). Go for fresh or oganic fish if possible, and save smoked fish for special occasions because the smoking process makes the fish lose Omega 3 and also adds toxins to it. Don't forget your shellfish and seafood either, which are really good for you!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsJessica Albas maternity style
SudokuStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         