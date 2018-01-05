Fish and seafood Fish and seafood make up an important part of the Okinawa diet. They're far richer in iron than meat, they're powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, and they're also much lower in saturated fat and cholesterol. They also contain Omega 3 fats, magnesium, taurine and iodine, which help prevent fatigue, stress and nervous problems.



Ideally, eat fish at least once a day - raw, marinated, steamed or poached - and at least three portions of oily fish per week (sardines, herring, mackerel, anchovy, salmon, trout, etc). Go for fresh or oganic fish if possible, and save smoked fish for special occasions because the smoking process makes the fish lose Omega 3 and also adds toxins to it. Don't forget your shellfish and seafood either, which are really good for you!









