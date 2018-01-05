On Okinawa, meat never accounts for more than 10% of a meal (pork and poultry). The islanders tend to eat the feet and snout of the pig, which are very low in fat and rich in connective tissue, and when they do eat meat they prepare and cook it so that the fat dissolves.



Meat is very high in saturated fat, which can cause weight gain, cardio-vascular problems and certains types of cancer. It also contains excessive amounts of iron, and overcooking it adds more toxins. However, it's essential for children, pregnant women and people who suffer from iron deficiencies.



If you're a carnivore at heart, don't worry: you can still enjoy meat and offal on our adapted Okinawa plan, and you can also eat eggs one to three times a week. Go for white meat or duck, which contain less iron and staurated fat than red meat.