>
>

Meat

 
Meat

On Okinawa, meat never accounts for more than 10% of a meal (pork and poultry). The islanders tend to eat the feet and snout of the pig, which are very low in fat and rich in connective tissue, and when they do eat meat they prepare and cook it so that the fat dissolves.

Meat is very high in saturated fat, which can cause weight gain, cardio-vascular problems and certains types of cancer. It also contains excessive amounts of iron, and overcooking it adds more toxins. However, it's essential for children, pregnant women and people who suffer from iron deficiencies.

If you're a carnivore at heart, don't worry: you can still enjoy meat and offal on our adapted Okinawa plan, and you can also eat eggs one to three times a week. Go for white meat or duck, which contain less iron and staurated fat than red meat.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Celebrity Men with GlassesWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         