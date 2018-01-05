Rice and cereals Like in all Asian countries, rice is by far the biggest cereal crop eaten on Okinawa. Like buckwheat and quinoa, rice is gluten-free, which is a plus for the growing number of people who are allergic or intolerant to it. Wholemeal, brown or basmati rice are the best.



Make sure you eat cereals (rice, wheat and semolina such as couscous, boiled, in dough, pancakes or other dishes) at least twice a day, preferably gluten-free. Beware of bread, cakes, biscuits, pastry, pancakes and waffles: make them (or buy them) gluten-free (using buckwheat, corn, soya, rice, etc). Eat cereals with vegetables for your evening meal, so that you get a slow release of good carbohydrates to restock your energy supplies, aid sleep and relaxation.





