Fruit and vegetables The traditional diet on Okinawa includes an average of 5 vegetables a day in large quantities (high on vitamins, minerals and fibre, excellent for your health and low in calories - you can't go wrong!). Challenge yourself: try and incorporate the following 7 categories of veg gradually into your diet: green, red, purple, dried, cruciferous (cabbage, cauliflower, brocolli etc) and allium (onion, garlic, shallots, leeks, celery, fennel, etc). It might seem difficult at first, but it's not impossible - try combining them in juices and soups!



On the archipelago of Okinawa, fruit is expensive and is eaten less than vegetables, but it's votal for a healthy body and a balanced diet. Do the same with as with vegetables and incorporate at least one piece of fruit or a fruit salad into every meal and snack on fruit during the day if you're hungry. Go for anti-oxidising fruits such as plums, raisins, apples, kiwis, citrus fruit, apricots, prunes, mangoes, blackberries, blackcurrants, strawberries, bilberries, raspberries, and lots of fresh fruit juice to boot!





