Algae, spices and seasoning Algae and seaweed are a staple of Japanese cuisine and they're one of the best foods for iodine, alongside seafood. Iodine is essential for health and especially for the thyroid. Use algae at least once a day as a seasoning, in tartare, as a condiment, for flavouring sauces, salads, soups and other dishes.



Aromatic herbs and spices are among the most antioxidising foods you can buy, and curcuma, ginger and galanga also have anti-inflammatory properties. Use herbs and spices such as these as often as you can in both sweet and savoury dishes, especially ginger, curcuma, powdered or fresh garlic, cinammon and citrus zest which are also really anti-oxidising.





