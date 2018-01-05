Exercise improves your muscle mass, tires you out (which relaxes you and helps you sleep), stimulates the secretion of growth hormones, reduces the amount of glucose in the blood, imrpoves the distribution of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, improves your breathing and energy conversion, redcues your risk of becoming overweight, reduces your risk of diabetes, cardio-vascular illneess, osteoporosis and certain types of cancer, slows down the ageing process and is great for stress relief. So if you've never been in the slightest bit sporty, there are more than a few reasons to get active the Okinawa way...



To start with, simply incorporate quick, simple, easy, light exercise into your daily routine: take the stairs instead of the lift, do your shopping on foot if you can, walk the dog, play with the kids, do some DIY or gardening.



Every week, make time for any of the following: long walks (build up the length), jogging, cycling, swimming, a game of tennis or other sport, a gym, yoga or similar session.



Every month, try and do something active such as a weekend away walking, a yoga course, a day of golf, or a trip to a water park.



Every year, try and take at least 2 'active' holidays: walking, cycling, golf, swimming, kayaking, sailing, skiing, sports tournaments, alternative therapy, retreats, etc…