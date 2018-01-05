- The anti-diet weight loss plan: get in shape for summer!

Why do we put ourselves through all the misery and deprivation that is synonymous with dieting, only to see the weight creep back on again afterwards? The real keys to staying slim are completely banning the D-word, eating properly, looking beyond our obsession with food to other lifestyle enemies, and making little changes accordingly.



So say no to dieting and take a crash course in eating healthily for enjoyment with the anti-diet weight loss plan, starting today only on soFem! Here's Part 1 of our sensible, diet-free plan to get you in shape for summer.



First of all, get advice from our nutritionist , then take a look at Part 1 of our 4-week plan. It's simple:



stress less

get active

eat well

and most importantly, banish the D-word!



PH, SH, in collaboration with author and nutritionist Dr Cocaul

