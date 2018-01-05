- The anti-diet weight loss plan: get in shape for summer!

|
So say no to dieting and take a crash course in eating healthily for enjoyment with the anti-diet weight loss plan, starting today only on soFem! Here's Part 1 of our sensible, diet-free plan to get you in shape for summer.
First of all, get advice from our nutritionist, then take a look at Part 1 of our 4-week plan. It's simple:
stress less
get active
eat well
and most importantly, banish the D-word!
See the other parts of our plan:
PART 2: SCULPTING
PART 3: TONING UP
PH, SH, in collaboration with author and nutritionist Dr Cocaul
Sarah Horrocks
17/04/2008
