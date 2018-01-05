Week 2: Massage

Touch is vitally important to our physical and mental balance and wellbeing. Massage releases tension from your body, boosts the circulation of energy throughout the whole of your system, and makes you more aware of your body, which is essential for slimmers.



At home: Spoil yourself rotten by massaging yourself every day! The best technique for stress relief is light pressure applied to specific points: the palm of your hand and the soles of the feet near the joints of your toes are linked to the solar plexus, for example. To stimulate these points, Massage them on and off for 1 minute.



Professional massage: Massages are great for stress relief and certain types of Massage (shiatsu, reflexologie, tui na, etc) also stimulate reflex points in your body and stimulate the circulation of energy.