>
>

Week 2: Massage

 
Week 2: Massage

Touch is vitally important to our physical and mental balance and wellbeing. Massage releases tension from your body, boosts the circulation of energy throughout the whole of your system, and makes you more aware of your body, which is essential for slimmers.

At home: Spoil yourself rotten by massaging yourself every day! The best technique for stress relief is light pressure applied to specific points: the palm of your hand and the soles of the feet near the joints of your toes are linked to the solar plexus, for example. To stimulate these points, Massage them on and off for 1 minute.

Professional massage: Massages are great for stress relief and certain types of Massage (shiatsu, reflexologie, tui na, etc) also stimulate reflex points in your body and stimulate the circulation of energy.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/04/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         