Week 3: Gentle exercise

OK, so you've got perfectly controlled breathing, you're stressing less already thanks to regular massage, and you're feeling better in yourself. Time to discover a bit of gentle, stress-busting exercise!



Yoga, tai chi and qi gong all originate from Asia. They're great for relieving stress and re-establishing the balance of energy forces in your body. They also tone your muscles deep down, giving maximum resuts for minimum effort. This week, try and make time every day to do some gentle exercise.



Yoga. Originating from India, yoga gives you self-knowledge, physical and mental wellbeing, and serenity. The most common form is hatha yoga, which engages physical strength using moves and postures combined with deep breathing to stretch your body (without forcing it to do the impossible!).



Tai-chi is a martial art based on controlled breathing and movements. It's like a fight against an imaginary opponent. Tai-chi makes you supple and works on inner as well as physcial strength.



Qi gong is an energetic Chinsese sport involving postures and flowing, full movements aimed to implant your body to the ground and open it up to the world. Copying postures influenced by animals, qi gong aims to ativate the movement of energy in the body as well as relax the mind, make you supple and give you a feeling of wellbeing that comes from the sensation of moving your body and mind in complete harmony.



