Week 4: Reflection

If you've followed the plan strictly, by now you should be feeling relaxed and as cool as a cucumber...



You'll also feel less likely to reach for the biscuit tin or a bar of chocolate at the slightest of setbacks. When you do get stressed out, you know you can rely on your trusty stress-busting techniques to relax your mind and body: deep breathing, massage and stress-relieving exercise.



Don't let stress take over: whatever's worrying you, it really isn't that important in the grand scheme of things: falling out with your best friend, splitting up with your boyfriend, a bit of 'constructive' criticism at work...it's going to take more than that to get to you! Use this week to reflect on the changes you've made to your lifestyle and realise how much better you feel for them.