Week 2 : Stretch your legs As our nutritionist says, we should stop seeing food as the enemy and start looking to the other factors in our lives that cause weight gain. For example, the odd chocolate bar or piece of cake isn't going to make a big difference to your waistline in the grand scheme of things, but the car, the escalator and the lift you use every day could be making a HUGE difference to your lifestyle.



This week, do as much walking as you can: walk to work, to the supermarket, to the shops, to fetch the kids from school, etc. Even if you have to take public transport, try getting off 2 stops before your stop and walking the rest of the way.



No time to walk? Lame excuse! 30 minutes a day is easy to clock up: 3 10-minute bursts during the day while you're going about your business are all it takes. And stop taking lifts and escalators!



A little bit of exercise will soon pay off. Not only will you use up tons more energy; you'll also feel a hundred times better.

15 minutes' walking the dog burns 70 kcal

10 minutes' climbing the stairs burns 90 kcal

1 hour of gentle walking burns 182 kcal





