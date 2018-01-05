>
Week 3: Targeted exercise

 
If you've followed our programme for 2 weeks, you'll have got your body used to exercise and maybe even started to burn off your fat reserves.
Now it's time to start reinforcing and sculpting your muscles with a bit of targeted exercise.

The best thing to do is go to an exercise class such as Legs, Bums & Tums, yoga, pilates or aquaerobics. If you can't, get hold of a good book or DVD to help you get it right in the comfort of your own home. Even after a few short sessions a week, you'll soon see the difference: your body will be toned all over. Exercise such as yoga will also relax you and give you a feeling of complete wellbeing.

Sarah Horrocks
17/04/2008
