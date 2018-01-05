Week 4: Choose your sport Now it's time to take up the right sport for you. You need to choose a sport that

you enjoy and you can fit into your schedule (classes at good times that are easy to get to, etc) and gives you a good physcial workout and tones your body.



Swimming burns 200-600 kcal per hour, is great for stamina and tones your body gently. Your body only weighs 20% of its land weight in the water, but it has to work against the resistance. This makes it ideal for people who are overweight.



Cycling burns 300-600 kcal per hour. It works your leg muscles non-stop and is great for endurance. On flat ground, you can go gently and still burn lots of calories.



Tennis burns 350-600 kcal per hour. It's fun and sociable, but it's a serious calorie-burning sport and works lots of important muscle groups. Be careful not to injure yourself, though.



Running Good old-fashioned running works your lower limbs and rids you of a whopping 500 kcal per hour. running gives you a long, vigorous workout that hones and sculpts your body. Invest in some decent trainers!







