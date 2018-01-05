Week 3: Control your impulses Stress, boredom and emotional turmoil can all give you nightmarish cravings. Here's how to handle them:



Occupy yourself. We all know boredom leads to snacking! Go out, get some exercise, meet your friends, go watch a film. You'll forget you were even hungry.



Treat yourself in different ways. Do whatever makes you happy (other than eating!): sit down with a favourite book, go shopping, pamper yourself with a massage or a trip to the beauty salon. Feeling good will keep you from reaching for the biscuit tin!



Clean out your cupboards. When temptation strikes, make sure certain foods are well out of the way. Stock your fridge with low-fat dairy produce, fruit with a high water content, veg you can munch on easily and other healthy snacks. Get rid of fatty, sugary foods if you know they're only going to disappear as soon as you've had one. Bake your own cakes: you can control what you put in them, they'll be less calorific and you'll eat less of them.



Don't scrimp on the carbs, especially wholewheat bread, pasta, rice, grains, cereals and pulses. They're the only food group that keeps you feeling full all day. Cut them out and you'll suffer low blood sugar levels, find yourself craving sweet treats and end up snacking and bingeing.





