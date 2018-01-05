>
Week 4: Carry on as normal

 
Most diets run for a certain period of time and then stop abruptly - cue for you to put all the weight you've lost (and more) back on again. What's more, diets make you miserable! You can't go out, have fun, treat yourself, eat with other people or live a normal life.

Because this plan has nothing to do with the D-word, it means you can still live a normal life, and that's what you're going to concentrate on this week: don't curb your social life, don't feel as if you're limited in anything you do, and forget about what you can and can't eat.! Watching what you eat doesn't mean starving yourself of everything you like; and this shouldn't just apply to your diet but to your whole lifestyle.

So concentrate on enjoying yourself! After just a few simple diet and lifestyle changes, you're already well on the way to a healthier you without even realising it. Keep up the good work!




  
  
