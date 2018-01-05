In this article















Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Healthy family recipes



If you’re looking for a simple, easy way to transform your cooking so that it’s healthier for all the family, then swapping your usual cooking oil to rapeseed oil, is a great place to start.



It's one of the healthiest oils around and thanks to its light taste, health benefits and cooking performance it has become a chef’s favourite.





These nutritious and easy to make

And as it's low in saturated fats, it can help with weight management when included in a healthy balanced diet - what's not to like?These nutritious and easy to make recipes will feed the family, all made with the secret goodness of rapeseed oil which is high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats like omega 3 and 6 that can help to lower cholesterol.

