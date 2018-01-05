Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Warm Thai chicken salad

Impress your guests with this sensational Thai chicken salad. It looks and tastes great and is ready to eat in under 15 minutes!



Warm Thai chicken salad recipe:



Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5-10 minutes



Ingredients:



400g chicken breast, cut into 1cm slices

1 tsp Thai green curry paste

3 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil

200g medium egg noodles

300g beansprouts

Zest and juice of 1 large lime



How to make:

1. Mix the chicken with the Thai green curry paste.

2. Heat 1 tbsp of the cold pressed rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 5 minutes until golden and cooked throughout.

3. Meanwhile, cook the egg noodles according to pack instructions then drain and run under cold water to cool.

4. Stir the beansprouts into the noodles.

5. Mix the lime zest and juice with the remaining rapeseed oil and shake the mixture over the noodles.

6. Finally season to taste.

7. Serve the noodles topped with the chicken.



Serving suggestion:

Garnish with coriander and lime wedges.