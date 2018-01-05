|
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Healthy family recipes
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Halloumi and Pepper sandwich
This simple and speedy deli style lunch is prepared in just 10 minutes.
Cook time: 10-15 minutes250g halloumi cheese
Ingredients:
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
3 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil
1 ciabatta loaf
200g chargrilled peppers in oil, drained
How to make:
1. Cut the halloumi into 8 slices.
2. Mix together the lemon zest, juice and 2 tbsp of cold pressed rapeseed oil.
3. Add the cheese and marinate for 5 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, cut the bread in half and each in half again lengthways. Brush each side with the remaining rapeseed oil and griddle for 1-1½ minutes each side until golden and crisp.
5. Griddle the cheese for 1 minute on each side until golden.
6. Top the bread with the peppers and then the cheese.
7. Drizzle over the remaining lemon mixture.
Serving suggestion:
Serve with a green salad and halved boiled eggs for a larger lunch.
Ursula Dewey
27/07/2010
