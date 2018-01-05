In this article















Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Halloumi and Pepper sandwich

This simple and speedy deli style lunch is prepared in just 10 minutes.



Open Halloumi and pepper sandwich recipe:



Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 10-15 minutes



Ingredients:

250g halloumi cheese Zest and juice of 1 lemon 3 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil1 ciabatta loaf200g chargrilled peppers in oil, drained1. Cut the halloumi into 8 slices.2. Mix together the lemon zest, juice and 2 tbsp of cold pressed rapeseed oil.3. Add the cheese and marinate for 5 minutes.4. Meanwhile, cut the bread in half and each in half again lengthways. Brush each side with the remaining rapeseed oil and griddle for 1-1½ minutes each side until golden and crisp.5. Griddle the cheese for 1 minute on each side until golden.6. Top the bread with the peppers and then the cheese.7. Drizzle over the remaining lemon mixture.Serve with a green salad and halved boiled eggs for a larger lunch.