Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Chicken and Tomato crumble
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Chicken and tomato crumble recipe:
Ingredients:
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
400g chicken breast, diced
200g frozen peas
195g can sweetcorn, drained
700g jar tomato pasta sauce
25g oats
150g wholemeal breadcrumbs
How to make:
1. Heat the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes.
2. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
3. Add the pasta sauce, bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the chicken is cooked throughout. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish.
4. Mix together the oats and breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the chicken, place under a preheated grill for 1-1½ minutes until golden.
Serving suggestion:
Serve with wholegrain bread and fresh vegetables.