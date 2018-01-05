In this article















Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Chicken and Tomato crumble

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes



Chicken and tomato crumble recipe:



Ingredients:



2 tbsp rapeseed oil

400g chicken breast, diced

200g frozen peas

195g can sweetcorn, drained

700g jar tomato pasta sauce

25g oats

150g wholemeal breadcrumbs



How to make:



1. Heat the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes.

2. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.

3. Add the pasta sauce, bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the chicken is cooked throughout. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish.

4. Mix together the oats and breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the chicken, place under a preheated grill for 1-1½ minutes until golden.



Serving suggestion:



Serve with wholegrain bread and fresh vegetables.

