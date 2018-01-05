>
>
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Healthy family recipes
  
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Chicken and Tomato crumble
In this article

Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Chicken and Tomato crumble


Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes

Chicken and tomato crumble recipe:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rapeseed oil
400g chicken breast, diced
200g frozen peas
195g can sweetcorn, drained
700g jar tomato pasta sauce
25g oats
150g wholemeal breadcrumbs

How to make:

1. Heat the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes.
2. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
3. Add the pasta sauce, bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the chicken is cooked throughout. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish.
4. Mix together the oats and breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the chicken, place under a preheated grill for 1-1½ minutes until golden.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with wholegrain bread and fresh vegetables.

27/07/2010
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersPerfect baby names for February
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         