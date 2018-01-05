>
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Healthy family recipes
  
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Ham and Pepper Frittata
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Ham and Pepper Frittata


For a speedy family supper, try this tasty frittata - it cooks in just six minutes!

Oak smoked ham and pepper frittata recipe:

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 6 minutes

Ingredients:

250g new potatoes
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 red pepper, diced
75g oak smoked ham, diced
4 medium eggs, beaten
2 tbsp semi skimmed milk

How to make:

1. Boil the potatoes for 10 minutes or until tender.
2. Run under cold water then slice thickly.
3. Meanwhile, heat the rapeseed oil in a 24cm frying pan and fry the pepper for 2 minutes. 4. Add the sliced potatoes and fry for 1-2 minutes.
5. Add the ham.
6. Mix the eggs and milk together and season.
7. Pour into the pan. Cook gently for 3 minutes, loosening the edges with a spatula.
8. Place under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes until golden and set throughout.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with a fresh leaf salad.

27/07/2010
