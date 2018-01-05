In this article















Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Ham and Pepper Frittata

For a speedy family supper, try this tasty frittata - it cooks in just six minutes!



Oak smoked ham and pepper frittata recipe:



Serves 2



Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes



Ingredients:



250g new potatoes

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 red pepper, diced

75g oak smoked ham, diced

4 medium eggs, beaten

2 tbsp semi skimmed milk



How to make:



1. Boil the potatoes for 10 minutes or until tender.

2. Run under cold water then slice thickly.

3. Meanwhile, heat the rapeseed oil in a 24cm frying pan and fry the pepper for 2 minutes. 4. Add the sliced potatoes and fry for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add the ham.

6. Mix the eggs and milk together and season.

7. Pour into the pan. Cook gently for 3 minutes, loosening the edges with a spatula.

8. Place under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes until golden and set throughout.



Serving suggestion:



Serve with a fresh leaf salad.

