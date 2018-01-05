>
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Moroccan Pork Kebabs
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Moroccan Pork Kebabs


Spice up your midweek meals with these flavoursome Moroccan style kebabs. These are full of exotic flavour, yet only contain 0.5g saturated fat per portion - perfect!

Moroccan pork kebabs recipe:

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes plus 30 minutes marinating
Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
¾ tsp ground cinnamon
500g pork fillet, diced
250g couscous
20g parsley, chopped

How to make:

1. Mix 2 tbsp of cold pressed rapeseed oil with the paprika and ½ tsp of cinnamon.
2. Stir in the pork and marinate for 30 minutes.
3. Thread the pork onto 8 skewers and place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes turning occasionally until cooked throughout.
4. Meanwhile, place the couscous, ¼ tsp of cinnamon, remaining rapeseed oil and seasoning in a large bowl.
5. Pour over 400ml of boiling water, cover and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
6. Fluff up with a fork and stir in the parsley.
7. Serve with the pork kebabs.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with lemon wedges and a red onion salad.

