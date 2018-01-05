Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Moroccan Pork Kebabs

Spice up your midweek meals with these flavoursome Moroccan style kebabs. These are full of exotic flavour, yet only contain 0.5g saturated fat per portion - perfect!



Moroccan pork kebabs recipe:

Serves 4



Prep time: 5 minutes plus 30 minutes marinating

Cook time: 15-20 minutes



Ingredients:



3 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

500g pork fillet, diced

250g couscous

20g parsley, chopped



How to make:



1. Mix 2 tbsp of cold pressed rapeseed oil with the paprika and ½ tsp of cinnamon.

2. Stir in the pork and marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Thread the pork onto 8 skewers and place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes turning occasionally until cooked throughout.

4. Meanwhile, place the couscous, ¼ tsp of cinnamon, remaining rapeseed oil and seasoning in a large bowl.

5. Pour over 400ml of boiling water, cover and allow to stand for 5 minutes.

6. Fluff up with a fork and stir in the parsley.

7. Serve with the pork kebabs.



Serving suggestion:



Serve with lemon wedges and a red onion salad.