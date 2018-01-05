Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Leek and Bread Pudding

This Leek and Bread Pudding contains just 375 calories per portion, it’s the perfect feast to feed the family.



Leek and bread pudding recipe:



Serves 4



Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes



Ingredients:



3 tbsp rapeseed oil

400g leeks, washed, trimmed and

sliced into 1cm pieces

6 thick slices wholemeal bread

100g low fat soft cheese

4 medium eggs, beaten

150ml semi skimmed milk



How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C, gas mark 4.

2. Heat the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the leeks for 5 minutes until softened.

3. Spread the bread with the cream cheese and cut each slice into quarters.

4. Place half in the base of a heatproof dish, cheese side up.

5. Scatter half the leeks over the top.

6. Mix the eggs, milk and seasoning together and pour half over the leeks, repeat with the remaining bread and leeks, then pour over the remaining egg mixture.

7. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and set.



Serving suggestion:



Serve with sautéed green vegetables.