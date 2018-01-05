>
>
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Leek and Bread Pudding
In this article

This Leek and Bread Pudding contains just 375 calories per portion, it’s the perfect feast to feed the family.

Leek and bread pudding recipe:

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp rapeseed oil
400g leeks, washed, trimmed and
sliced into 1cm pieces
6 thick slices wholemeal bread
100g low fat soft cheese
4 medium eggs, beaten
150ml semi skimmed milk

How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C, gas mark 4.
2. Heat the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan and fry the leeks for 5 minutes until softened.
3. Spread the bread with the cream cheese and cut each slice into quarters.
4. Place half in the base of a heatproof dish, cheese side up.
5. Scatter half the leeks over the top.
6. Mix the eggs, milk and seasoning together and pour half over the leeks, repeat with the remaining bread and leeks, then pour over the remaining egg mixture.
7. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and set.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with sautéed green vegetables.

27/07/2010
