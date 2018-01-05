Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Oriental Salad Dressing

Deliciously versatile!



This dressing tastes equally great drizzled on a salad or as an accompaniment to chicken and fish.



Rapeseed oil salad dressing recipe:

Makes: approx. 400ml

Prep time: 5 minutes



Ingredients:



200ml rapeseed oil

80ml balsamic vinegar

½ tsp ground ginger

100ml dark soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

How to make:



1. Place all dressing ingredients in a sealable jar or bottle and shake well to mix.

2. Store in the fridge until required.



Serving suggestion:



Make a salad using;



2 large carrots, grated

300g pack beansprouts

2 pak choi, shredded



Mix all ingredients in a large serving bowl, drizzle over some Oriental Salad dressing to taste and serve.

