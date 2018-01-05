Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Oriental Salad Dressing
Deliciously versatile!
This dressing tastes equally great drizzled on a salad or as an accompaniment to chicken and fish.
Rapeseed oil salad dressing recipe:
Makes: approx. 400ml
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
200ml rapeseed oil
80ml balsamic vinegar
½ tsp ground ginger
100ml dark soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
How to make:
1. Place all dressing ingredients in a sealable jar or bottle and shake well to mix.
2. Store in the fridge until required.
Serving suggestion:
Make a salad using;
2 large carrots, grated
300g pack beansprouts
2 pak choi, shredded
Mix all ingredients in a large serving bowl, drizzle over some Oriental Salad dressing to taste and serve.