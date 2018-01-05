>
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Healthy family recipes
Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Oriental Salad Dressing
In this article

Cooking with Rapeseed Oil: Oriental Salad Dressing


Deliciously versatile!

This dressing tastes equally great drizzled on a salad or as an accompaniment to chicken and fish.

Rapeseed oil salad dressing recipe:

Makes: approx. 400ml
Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

200ml rapeseed oil
80ml balsamic vinegar
½ tsp ground ginger
100ml dark soy sauce
1 tbsp honey

How to make:

1. Place all dressing ingredients in a sealable jar or bottle and shake well to mix.
2. Store in the fridge until required.

Serving suggestion:

Make a salad using;

2 large carrots, grated
300g pack beansprouts
2 pak choi, shredded

Mix all ingredients in a large serving bowl, drizzle over some Oriental Salad dressing to taste and serve.

