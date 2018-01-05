© Adidas Prepare to bare your bikini bod on the beach this summer with the simplest - and best - form of exercise there is. Running kick-starts your system, sculpts your body and frees your mind. What's more, you don't need to shell out gym fees, join a club or buy expensive equipment: you can run anywhere and at your own pace. What are you waiting for?



If you're still not convinced, our Health & Fitness specialists have come up with a guide to easing yourself into running, whatever your level. Whether you want to train for a marathon or work up to a half-hour jog without getting knackered, here's how to get started. See why running is good for you, what you need to get started, our tips and advice and a made-to-measure programme for all levels of fitness.









