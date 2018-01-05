>
Strengthen your mind

 
Strengthen your mind

Running has psychological as well as physical benefits.

You put in a lot of physcial effort when you're Running, which releases tension, combats stress, anxiety, worries and anger. It also gives you a change of scenery, if you go out for a run with friend(s) and find a quiet, peaceful spot to run in, far away from noise and pollution (by a river, along the beach, in woodland etc).

Now for a bit of biology. When you run, you secrete adrenaline, which drives you on, and after a while you also secrete massive amounts of endorphins which make you feel so euphoric after a run. Get addicted to happy hormones!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2008
