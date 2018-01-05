>
>

Where to go

 
Where to go

The physical and mental benefits of running depend on where you run and what surface you run on.

Ideally, run in peaceful, natural surroundings (riverbanks, the coast, woodland or parks). Not only will your surroundings make you feel better and get you away from noise and pollution, they also ususally offer excellent surfaces to run on (grass, earth and sand). Unlike concrete, soft surfaces absorb some of the impact of running.

According to your level, you might want to choose different sorts of terrain to run on. If you're a beginner, go for flat, then as you work up your fitness go for a slight incline. The key is choosing terrain you can cope with it at the level you're at, and that you feel comfortable and motivated running on.

Take someone with you: a friend, a work-mate, your boyfriend, your personal trainer (!). If you both have similar levels, running à deux can be great. Remember, the ideal speed is a reasonable steady pace at which you can still maintain a conversation = gossiping and keeping fit all rolled into one!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
SudokuThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         