>
>

Warming up

 
Warming up

You're ten times more likely to pull a muscle or injure yourself if your muscles are cold and tight. A proper warm-up is a vital part of your run, and it only takes a few minutes. You need to warm up all the muscle groups you'll be using, get your cardiovasular system going and up your body temperature gradually.

Warming up only takes 10-15 minutes and should involve a few minutes' rapid walking and then working and stretching your muscles whilst jogging (knee raises, heels to bum, skipping, and don't forget to a few arm rotations, core (trunk) and neck stretches too.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2008
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Winter nail inspirationTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         